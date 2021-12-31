EP Madrid Friday, December 31, 2021, 1:57 PM



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market will fall tomorrow, January 1, by 12.9% compared to today’s price, so that the year 2022 will start at 122.63 euros per megawatt / hour (MWh), according to data provisional published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE).

With this decline, the price of the ‘pool’ chains two days of consecutive declines after the fall of almost 30% that it has experienced this Friday.

Despite this, the cost of electricity in the wholesale market continues to skyrocket when compared with the records of the same day of the previous year, when the price stood at 42.51 euros / MWh. The increase this Saturday compared to January 1, 2021 is 188.5%, almost triple.

By time slots, the maximum price of electricity for tomorrow, Saturday will be between 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., with 190.81 euros / MWh, while the minimum, of 70.05 euros / MWh, will be registered between 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. 11.00 am.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct effect on the regulated tariff –the so-called PVPC–, to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

The rise in prices in the electricity market in recent months is mainly explained by high gas prices in the markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, at record highs this year.

Average of 239 euros / MWH in December



December began marked by great volatility, with falls in the average of some days to around 100 euros / MWh and with certain rises that far exceeded the level of 200 and 300 euros / MWh.

Volatility has been maintained in the last week, with which the rise in electricity prices has runaway and the average monthly price for December has stood at 239.1 euros, that is, more than 39 euros than last October, the month with the most expensive average to date with 200 euros / MWh.

Extension of tax rebates



The Government has extended until April 30 the reduction of taxes included in the electricity bill paid by all consumers in order to alleviate the negative effect that the rise in the price of electricity is causing on citizens.

Specifically, the reductions from 21% to 10% of VAT and the special electricity tax from 5.11% to 0.5%, the legal minimum, have been extended until April 30. However, the suspension of the 7% generation tax paid by companies will only be maintained, for now, until March 31.