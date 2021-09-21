View of the Soto de Ribera Combined Cycle Power Plant, belonging to the Portuguese group EDP, in Asturias. EFE / ELOY ALONSO ELOY ALONSO / EFE

The average daily price of electricity in the wholesale market for this Wednesday has shot up again after several days of truce and will be 175.87 euros megawatt hour (MWh), which represents an increase of more than 25 euros on an envelope 150.26 of the previous day, according to data from the Electric Market Operator (Omie), which is the one that organizes hourly auctions for Spain and Portugal. The highest price this Wednesday will occur between 9 pm and 10 pm, with 196 euros, and the lowest, with 147.30 euros will be registered between two and three in the morning.

The fluctuations in the daily price affect consumers covered by the regulated tariff (PVPC), about 10.5 million, while those who are in the free market (about 17 million) and who negotiate the price with the marketers are exempt. However, consumers in this segment will also see the impact of the increase on their contracts later, usually referenced to a series of clauses.

In addition, the increase in prices has raised the weighting of energy consumption in the electricity bill and already represents about 51% of the amount, compared to the scarce third that it represented before the energy crisis. The rest of the receipt is made up of taxes (VAT and special electricity tax) and charges (extra-peninsular costs) and tolls.

The sharp increase in the price of electricity, a consequence of the historical prices achieved by gas in international markets, has led the Spanish Government to take temporary measures to curb the impact on the electricity bill . These measures include the reduction of taxes, the holding of auctions of the dominant (companies) among the independents and the reduction of the income obtained from selling the energies at the price of the most expensive for a value of 2,600 million euros.

In this regard, the Ministry for Ecological Transition announced on Monday that companies with long-term contracts (APP) will be exempt from returning these so-called “extraordinary benefits”, unless they have been indexed to the evolution of the wholesale market. This was explained by the third vice president and minister of the branch, Teresa Ribera, at an event with businessmen and journalists organized by Enerclub.

At that event, Ribera also announced that he had sent a letter together with the First Vice President and Minister of the Economy, Nadia Calviño, to the European Commission for joint decisions to be made at the community level to tackle the impact of gas. Among other actions, it is requested that the current pricing system be modified, which, being marginalist, means that it is the technology that comes in last that sets the price of the entire auction carried out.