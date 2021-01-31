The strong winds that have been registered in recent hours have caused the average price of electricity to remain at 1.42 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a 98.5% drop compared to the peak of 94, 99 euros reached just three weeks ago. According to the Operator of the Iberian Electricity Market (OMIE), the average price of electricity on Saturday in the wholesale market was already low, 4.19 euros per MWh, a value that, like this Sunday, contrasts with the 121 , 24 euros registered on January 9, in full snow storm Filomena.

Consumers under the regulated tariff or Voluntary Price for the Small Consumer (PVPC) will directly benefit from this collapse in the price of electricity, although it only accounts for 35% of the cost of the bill. Those who are in the free market have rates set by the companies and do not vary depending on these ups and downs in the wholesale market. Although, in general, the average bill paid by those who have the regulated tariff is almost 30% lower than that of those who are in the free market, despite having a higher consumption (according to calculations by the National Commission of Markets and Competition, CNMC). Only 35% of the population has accepted the PVPC.

If in the first half of January the passage of Filomena and the cold wave that followed raised demand to maximums and triggered electricity prices, the month ends at a minimum, thanks to the high generation of wind energy (particularly cheap ), to the point of being able to cover a large part of the demand. Thus, while on January 8, in a few hours, 18 cents of euro were paid per kilowatt consumed, today three cents will be paid, according to the price that was marked on Saturday in the daily market that sets the prices for the next day . The lowest section has been between three in the morning and nine in the morning.

With the decrease achieved this weekend, the price of electricity has fallen by 96.6% compared to the 42.51 euros of average price with which 2021 started. Although during the weekend prices always decrease, as they are lower the demand due to the lower economic activity than on weekdays, this time the strong winds registered in much of the national territory particularly weigh. In the first half of this month, the average price in the wholesale market, which closed 2020 with the lowest price in 17 years (33.97 euros / MWh), reached 72 euros / MWh, due to the increase in demand and the price of gas, which became more expensive due to an exceptional cold in Asia that increased consumption there and caused gas ships to be diverted to those areas. The storm Filomena raised electricity demand in Spain by 7% in the first half of this month of January. And on January 8, the second highest price of electricity in history was reached, 94.99 euros / megawatt hour (MWh), only below the 103.76 euros on January 11, 2002.