The price of driving | Taxation of electric cars will be tightened in October – this is how the increase will hit you

No car tax has been paid for electric cars for a couple of years. It has consequences that will start to be compensated for in October. Use HS’s calculator to calculate the tax costs of your own car.

Did you buy a brand new fully electric car? If you answer yes, there will soon be an additional expense that will put a 65 euro dent in your wallet.

The taxation of electric cars that are no more than two years old will be increased at the beginning of October. To be precise, the basic vehicle tax will increase from 14.6 cents to 32.4 cents per day.

Calculated for the whole year, the tax is now 53.29 euros and in the future therefore 118.29 euros.

A raise understanding requires car taxation to be broken down into parts.

A one-time car tax is paid for a car registered in Finland for the first time – i.e. usually a new one. After that, vehicle tax is paid annually.

The previous government exempted fully electric cars from the car tax in the fall of 2021, in order to get people to switch to more environmentally friendly spending habits. The measure roughly cut a thousand euros from the price of the cars. The trade was further accelerated with a separate one with a purchase subsidy of a couple of thousand euros.

Due to the removal of the one-time tax, there was a risk of leaving a hole in the state coffers, so the government agreed that the issue would be compensated by raising the annual vehicle tax.

“Car tax going to zero is a pretty big one-off discount, but of course it will be paid back as vehicle taxes”, says the economist Janne Kalluinen About taxpayers.

Due to tax technical reasons, the payment period only starts now, from the tax days of October this year. However, the issue may already be visible on the tax slip that came earlier.

Let’s repeat: If your fully electric car was put into use for the first time on or after October 1, 2021, you are among those who are stretching the wallet strings.

Car tax has been paid for all-electric cars put into use before that day, so the increase does not apply to them, Kalluinen confirms.

See also First Leopard-2 destroyed? Cheering message from the Wagner mercenaries exposed as a lie The exhaust pipe is missing. The basic vehicle tax for electric cars is the lowest amount on the taxman’s list because there are no emissions. In the picture, Audi’s electric car rs e-tron gt.

Basic tax is calculated based on the car’s emissions. A fully electric car doesn’t have them, so the car has been subject to the lowest amount in the tax table, the aforementioned more than 53 euros per year.

Now, after the change, the tax for the owner of a new electric car will rise to 120 euros, which corresponds to the tax burden of a small gasoline engine.

However, driving a large combustion engine that produces a lot of emissions may have to pay several hundred euros.

For electric cars there is one more fiscal nuance involved, as the annual vehicle tax is divided into two parts. So far, there has been talk of a basic tax, but an electric car also has to pay a motive power tax.

Simply put: the heavier the car with batteries, the more it costs.

The tax is 1.5 cents per day for each starting hundred kilograms of the car. If the total mass of the car is two tons, it is paid 30 cents a day and a brisk 100 cents a year. The method of calculating this tax will not change in October.

In addition, plug-in hybrids are subject to a motive power tax, but it is much lower than electric cars.

When all taxes are lumped together, a typical electric car is taxed 200–250 euros per year.

You can check the vehicle tax of your own car from the online service of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency.