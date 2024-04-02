The price of driving | Ministry: VAT on electric cars is not a traffic savior

The car industry considers the VAT pot collected from the sale of electric cars as a savior of tax revenues, but the ministry is putting the brakes on it.

Traffic with tax revenues shrinking, the automotive industry has paid attention to the fact that the sale of electric cars brings a lot of value added tax revenue to the state coffers.

According to the automotive industry, a new electric car registered in Finland generates an average of 11,600 euros in VAT revenue. The tax on a new gasoline car is structured differently, but in practice the income is a couple of tons lower.

In general, the taxation of traffic is based on the taxation of fuels and emissions, which with electrification will make the pot worse. HS wrote about it at the end of March.

However, value added taxes are not the savior of the dwindling tax pot for traffic, according to an estimate prepared by the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

“I'm driving electrification is not estimated to have a significant impact on the value added tax revenue at the level of the state economy as a whole”, says VM in an email to STT.

The ministry points out that the tax paid in the purchase price of the car is only one part of the VAT consumption related to motoring. Value added tax is also paid for energy used by cars, such as fuel.

According to VM, it should be noted that if households spend a smaller or larger amount of money on driving than before, this will probably increase or decrease other consumption accordingly.

Buying a relatively expensive electric car therefore accumulates a large VAT pot for the state, but it may lead to a decrease in other household consumption. VM states that the impact of the electrification of motoring on the total VAT revenue is not clear-cut.

A total of 830 million euros in value added tax was collected from new cars last year, and fully electric cars brought 340 million euros to the state coffers.

Electrification cut tax revenues in the future by a billion euros according to a rough estimate.

Ministry plans a working groupwhich should quickly think of ways to reform taxation.