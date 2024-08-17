The price of driving | Increasing taxation of electric cars would cut 15,000 cars off the roads, but is that much?

The price of driving|As a result of the planned tax increases for electric cars, about 15,000 cars would not come to Finland. What should one think of the chapter?

Fully electric cars stricter taxation is feared to discourage electric cars, but a fascinating detail is revealed in the forecasts.

HS reported on Saturdayhow researchers worried about the government’s intentions to tighten the taxation of electric cars. As a result, the emission targets would go away if people stick to combustion engine cars.

In the background is the Ministry of Finance presentationaccording to which the annual vehicle tax for a fully electric car would increase by around 88 euros.

Currently, for example, the new Tesla Model Y shrinks the wallet in a year about 266 euros.

About the show the organizations that issued statements are mostly positive about the change, but one figure stands out: 14,500.

It is the ministry’s forecast of how many cars that use electricity in one way or another would be lost if taxation were tightened. Exactly, we are talking about 10,500 fully electric cars and 4,000 plug-in hybrids.

The Confederation of Taxpayers considers the figure to be low.

“Given this rate of change, the slowdown in the stock’s growth by a total of approximately 15,000 rechargeable cars from now until 2030 can be characterized as quite minor,” says the association in his statement.

At the rate of change, the alliance means a predicted increase in the number of electric cars. Now there are more than 250,000 cars that use electricity in various ways, but by the end of the decade there could be as many as 760,000–925,000.

“The proposed relatively moderate changes in vehicle taxation are understandable, especially when taking into account the current difficult situation of the public finances.”

Is it then 15,000 “lost” cars a little or a lot? The Finnish Nature Conservation Union takes a critical view of the matter.

“Because of this, the presentation estimates that carbon dioxide emissions released into the atmosphere from the consumption of transport fuels will increase by approximately 0.03 megatons at the level of 2030,” the association writes in his own statement.

“When implemented, the law change will deepen Finland’s emissions debt, which according to the government program should be reduced.”

Autoliitto also sees an “obvious conflict of interest” between monetary goals and climate goals.

“In Finland, the goal has been set to have hundreds of thousands of fully electric cars in the fleet by 2030. We are already behind the goal and development has slowed down, and with the measures presented now, the electrification of traffic will slow down even more”, Autoliitto commented.

The presentation tax revenues should increase by 35 million euros.

Car importers and industry and the Confederation of Automotive Industry presentingthat instead of taxing individual car types, everyone would carry their cards together.

“By targeting the entire vehicle fleet with a moderate increase of 20 euros for all emission categories, an increase in tax collection of approximately 60 million euros would be achieved, which would not increase the tax burden on households in a similar way.”

Car- and euro amounts prediction is difficult. The technology research center VTT announced on Friday that the growth forecasts for electric cars are too optimistic.

Minister of Transport and Communications Lulu Wrist (ps) said in turn in April In an interview with HSthat the internal combustion engine will last “forever”.

The government’s final proposal on tax increases will be given to parliament at the end of September.