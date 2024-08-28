The price of driving | HS compared the prices of charging electric cars

The price of driving|We compared how much it costs to charge an electric car with roadside chargers. There are surprisingly large differences between them.

Fully electric driving it’s a wallet-friendly way to drive if you can charge at home at night with cheap electricity.

Instead, on longer journeys, the driver relies on quick roadside chargers, the price of which fluctuates according to the market. It may come as a surprise to a new electric car driver how much charging prices vary between chains.

The difference in the bill can be up to double.

We compared the prices of chargers along the motorways leaving the capital region. Settlements in the immediate vicinity of roads were also qualified as places.

Elsewhere, there may be small differences in prices, but the comparison draws a general picture of what it costs to charge along major roads.

For those interested in technology: the prices were calculated for high-power chargers of large chains with an output of over one hundred kilowatts.

The cheapest are the chargers of the large retail chains, i.e. the K and S group, at around 33 cents per kilowatt hour.

With Tesla and Ionity chargers, you may have to pay twice the price. What spreads Balsam is that it offers various discounts through memberships.

For comparison, the average price of stock exchange electricity has been in August about 1.3 cents per kilowatt hour without electricity tax and transmission fee.

The many times the price that is being sold in the store chain’s yard is still thought to be a throw-in price, if you look at the history and the size of charging investments.

Four the whole of a fast charging point, including electricity connection, costs around 200,000 euros, calculates the person responsible for Recharge’s operations in Finland Keijo Rouvali.

Recharge is one of the charging operators that has operated the longest in the country, but it is slow to cover the investments.

“This is not tomorrow’s business, but the day after tomorrow. The biggest factor is how the fleet will develop.”

Just over a year ago, Recharge charged with its fastest chargers more than 60 cents per kilowatt hour. Electricity has been cheap, so the prices per cent were dropped to start with three. The K and S chains push the price closer to second place.

“Yes, of course it brings challenges. We and a few other operators have no other business to support.”

Rouvali means that the chargers of retail chains are usually next to the gas station or market.

Recharge’s charger in Kuopio Matkus.

There is depending on the driver’s habits, how to use public charging. Some make quick bathroom stops and only consume a slice of electricity. Others go to eat and charge for a long time.

The rough average for the size of the battery is 60 kilowatt-hours, with which you can get around 250–400 kilometers, depending on the way you drive.

It is rare to drive the battery to zero or fill it to the limit. Using this logic, the charging need per stop for a long-distance driver is roughly estimated at 30–40 kilowatt hours.

It vaccinates around 10–20 euros.

Far several on the way charging stops, however, shrink the wallet bit by bit.

For comparison, filling a 50-liter gasoline tank to the brim costs around 90 euros. The figure is based on the most common gasoline quality, i.e. 95-octane, to the August average price.

It’s a tough one-time fuel, but a car that consumes seven liters per hundred can travel about 700 kilometers with it.

On the other hand, if you start at home with a fully charged electric car, then the first hundreds of kilometers are cheap. Thus, someone who worries about the choice of driving force can calculate fiendishly complicated formulas.

By the roadside the current prices of chargers may not last long, because general value added tax will increase on Sunday one and a half percentage points. Chains that have priced themselves in the middle ground of 30–40 cents are struggling with this.

“In order for the price to remain attractive, psychologically it should also start with three. The upward pressure comes from the value added tax, so we’re wondering if we can keep the price,” says Rouvali.

The same is communicated having recently entered the download business From St1, according to which increases will probably be coming in the fall. ABC loading does not comment on its future prices for HS, although regional cooperatives can determine them independently.

Charging station when considering, it’s not worth giving an expensive charger a complete shock.

In cheap places, there may be congestion, so charging may slow down as everyone pumps power from the same source.

In an expensive place, there are not necessarily others, so you can enjoy the full effects alone.

Correction 28.8. at 1:12 p.m. In the story, it was first wrongly compared that the price of charging electricity is 25 times compared to stock exchange electricity. It did not take into account electricity tax and transfer fee.