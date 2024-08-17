The price of driving | Finland is on its way to the “observation class” of motoring, say worried researchers

The price of driving|The researchers of the State Economic Research Center are concerned about the state’s intentions to increase the taxation of electric cars.

Finnish is on its way to the “emissions reduction monitoring category” if the taxation of electric cars is tightened.

This is what the researchers of the State Economic Research Center (VATT) and the Center of Excellence for Tax Studies (FIT) say. In his recent publication they criticize the government’s intentions to increase the annual tax paid on electric cars.

According to the researchers, it would weaken the relative advantage of electric cars in a situation where the achievement of emission targets would require rapid growth of the electric car fleet.

“The presented tax change can be expected to take the development of traffic emissions in the opposite direction to what compliance with EU commitments would require,” the researchers report.

Government decided to tighten up in the spring taxation of fully electric cars and plug-in hybrids. In this way, the indebted state is looking for additional income.

The increases would affect the vehicle tax. It refers to the annual amount collected from the car, which is further divided into basic tax and motive power tax. The latter is paid when the car is moved by a “force” other than gasoline.

Treasury did a show in the summerwhere the basic tax for a fully electric car driver would increase by around 53 euros and the motive power tax would increase by around 35 euros per year on average.

For plug-in hybrids, the basic part would be around 38 euros, but there would be a significant change in the operating power tax. The annual costs of the gasoline hybrid would increase by 40 euros, but the diesel hybrid would decrease by up to 140 euros.

On the other hand, diesel hybrid drivers are currently paying more tax than others and there are quite a few of them in traffic.

In the big picture, tax revenues should increase by 35 million euros. Statements were requested on the matter, and the round of statements ended on Thursday.

Researchers consider it important that there should be incentives for electric cars that would motivate car buyers to switch away from fuels.

“Strong incentives are needed to electrify the car fleet quickly enough. Without sufficient incentives, we will not reach our climate goals on time,” states in the announcement research professor Tuomas Kosonen.

It was already stopped before support for the purchase of electric cars.

“The planned vehicle tax change and previous decisions directly affect consumers’ purchase decisions and slow down the electrification of the car fleet,” says the research professor Marita Laukkanen.

Encouraging the purchase of an electric company car as a kind of handout the tax benefit remains.

in Finland broke in July The limit of 100,000 fully electric cars. Despite the number of brands, their share of the car stock is only 3.6 percent, according to the Automotive Information Center recent figures.

The automotive industry, the Technology Research Center VTT and the Ministry of Transport and Communications have presented different estimates of how the number of cars will increase in the next few years.

For example, the ministry spring forecast is optimistic, more than 600,000 fully electric cars by the end of this decade. VTT message on Fridaythat the forecasts should be turned down.

Final the government’s proposal on tax increases will be given to parliament at the end of September.