Thursday, February 29, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The price of driving | Charging your car at home can save you hundreds of dollars, claims the technology company

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 29, 2024
in World Europe
0
The price of driving | Charging your car at home can save you hundreds of dollars, claims the technology company

If you charge your electric car “intelligently”, you can save money, a Finnish technology company calculated. Its statistics reveal special details about how hybrid or electric car drivers really charge.

You can save on electric driving if you charge or automate charging during the cheap hours of exchange electricity. Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Esa Juntunen HS

Exchange electricity An electric motorist who uses tactic can save a couple of hundred euros a year, claims the Finnish technology company Synergi.

The calculation is based on the fact that an electric car or plug-in hybrid is only charged in “cheap hours”. Synergi is one of the companies offering such smart charging.

#price #driving #Charging #car #home #save #hundreds #dollars #claims #technology #company

See also  Music | Notre-Dame's principal organist wrote to Esa-Pekka Salonen and made a wish - now the Musiikkitalo will find out what the result will be
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Spain crowned “Nations of Europe”

Spain crowned “Nations of Europe”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result