The price of driving | Charging your car at home can save you hundreds of dollars, claims the technology company

If you charge your electric car “intelligently”, you can save money, a Finnish technology company calculated. Its statistics reveal special details about how hybrid or electric car drivers really charge.

You can save on electric driving if you charge or automate charging during the cheap hours of exchange electricity.

Esa Juntunen HS

7:00 am

Exchange electricity An electric motorist who uses tactic can save a couple of hundred euros a year, claims the Finnish technology company Synergi.

The calculation is based on the fact that an electric car or plug-in hybrid is only charged in “cheap hours”. Synergi is one of the companies offering such smart charging.