The price of driving | Automotive industry: Electric cars are a source of income that is steadily crunching tax euros, which is not talked about enough

Electric cars collect twice the amount of value added tax compared to gasoline cars. Could it solve the problems of financing the transport revolution?

Traffic electrification it is feared that tax revenues will be erodedbut one thing is being forgotten, say automotive industry experts.

The state receives an average of 11,600 euros for each new fully electric car registered for the first time in Finland. The reason is the value added tax (VAT) that is added to the price. It accumulates half as much as petrol cars.

“Is the electric car a tax-free passenger? Well, it's not,” said the CEO of Autotuojat ja -teollisuus ry Tero Kallio on Friday, when the industry presented its tax interpretations to the media.

A total of 830 million euros in value added tax was collected from new cars last year, and fully electric cars brought 340 million euros to the state coffers.

Government is looking for new sources of income from traffic. The use of heavily taxed fuel decreases and the taxation of modern cars is based on emissions that do not come from an electric car. It is roughly estimated that a billion euros are missing.

At the same time, the value added tax taps money into the coffers steadily. Electric cars are still quite expensive, so the 24 percent tax adds up to a tidy sum per car.

For example, the most popular electric car in Finland is Tesla's Model Y, whose purchase of the fur cap version new costs a good 9,000 euros. VAT of at least 11,700 euros is paid on even the most efficient version of the car.

About ten tons of the new Model Y will go into the state coffers.

Automotive industry raises the figure because the revenues of the second tax – the car tax – are falling rapidly. It is a one-time tax that is not paid for an electric car.

The car industry does not like the car tax, but the collapse of the tax is often used as a public example about the unpleasant consequences of electric cars.

“The euro is a value added tax euro just like a car tax euro. It's somehow perverse to think that the car tax euro is more important,” Kallio compares.

The industry calculates that by the end of the decade, the VAT pot will rise to one billion euros and stay there. There is a risk in the forecast: it is difficult to estimate the price development of electric cars and cheap cars are entering the market, which do not receive as much value added tax.

“There have been some price reductions here recently, but the price difference is still significant between an all-electric car and a combustion engine car.”

In the end, VAT revenues should be collected from electric cars in pure mass:

“Even if the average price of electric cars starts to decrease slightly, their number and share of first registrations will increase.”

Charging cable in Tesla's “frunk”, i.e. in the trunk under the hood.

Alone value added tax does not solve the shrinking financing of Finnish transport. HS told on Friday morning about other different ways, how could electric cars be taxed. However, the automotive industry is hoping for some kind of overall solution from the decision-makers, and not just going to the wallets of electric car drivers.

In addition, there is an indirect source of income: the taxation of electricity itself. Those who charge cars at home participate in the income talks.

The automotive industry estimates that falling back on the electricity tax to compensate for fuel income would be politically explosive.

“It would probably require politically that we would not have had fluctuations in the price of electricity for many years. Now we know what kind of huge hurricane swing causes,” says Kallio.

For example, during the freezing temperatures of January, stock exchange electricity the price got out of hand.

Others too European countries are struggling with the traffic revolution and electricity, says the transport department specialist Hanna Kalenoja From the automotive information center.

“Almost in all of the ones we have looked at, not one of them has been able to find a substitute for the fuel tax on the electric energy tax side. This is precisely related to the difficulty of monitoring consumption.”

In theory, it would be possible to tax the electricity of the car chargers separately with some technological solution, but after that there is a risk of the human factor: people start to pull the plugs from the interior plug through the window into the car to save money.