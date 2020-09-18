Amid the coronavirus pandemic residents of the UK have increasingly begun to acquire pets. Dogs are especially popular with the British, the price of which has more than doubled.

Dogs now cost an average of nearly £ 1,900, while popular breed puppies are offered for £ 3,000 or more.European truth“With reference to the BBC.

Reporters note that interest in pets has risen sharply after the introduction of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, when the British were forced to stay mostly at home.

During this time, many breeders raised their prices. The average asking price from March to September was £ 1,883. In the same period last year, the average price was 2 times less.

Animal welfare charities believe this boom could be a problem – when telecommuters return to work in their offices, they will pay less attention to pets.

Additionally, experts say high dog prices can contribute to inappropriate puppy breeding, smuggling or dog theft.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported a tragedy that occurred in a village near the British city of Doncaster, where a newborn was torn to pieces by one of the two dogs living in the house.

