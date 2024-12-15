The price of disregarding historical memory

No extraordinary news is needed for Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s head to start spinning at 1,200 revolutions per minute. In fact, it happens almost every week. This time, it was for the announcement of the events that the Government intends to organize in 2025 for the 50th anniversary of Franco’s death. “Pedro Sánchez has gone crazy. As his Government is in its last hours, he has decided to burn the streets and provoke violence with very minority groups, which lately come out just when he is having a hard time,” he wrote, and his head did a complete 360 ​​degree turn.

It is no exception on the right. Any appeal to historical memory is received with fuss and screams. What happens in all European countries, with different examples from both the left and the right, here some consider it an attempt to confront the Spaniards so that they open their minds again in the streets. Then, none of that happens and no one wonders why. Perhaps because the frenzy created with these headlines and statements is just a tool to generate hatred for the left and associate it with the violence of the 1930s.