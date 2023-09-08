The price of diesel fuel at SPIMEX for the first time exceeded 70 thousand rubles per ton

During trading on the St. Petersburg International Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange (SPIMEX), the cost of summer diesel fuel rose by 1.37 percent and for the first time exceeded the level of 70 thousand rubles per ton (70,071 rubles), according to data sites.

Gasoline AI-92 rose in price by 1.09 percent, coming close to 67,000 rubles per ton (66,942 rubles), which also became a new record. Meanwhile, AI-95 gasoline fell in price for the first time since August 21 – by 0.1 percent to 76,797 rubles.

A sharp decline for the second day in a row is demonstrated by liquefied hydrocarbon gas (LHG) – minus 3.76 percent, to 29,166 rubles per ton. It fell below the level of 31 August.

Earlier this week, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, spoke about the critical shortage of diesel fuel for farmers. According to him, until recently, too high fuel prices were on the agenda, but now it is not available at any price. If the situation is not corrected as soon as possible, the minister warned, the matter could end in disaster – a stoppage of the harvesting company and the sowing of winter crops.

In turn, the Ministry of Energy reported that they had submitted to the government for approval a document on the termination of the so-called gray export – the sale of fuel abroad, which was bought on the stock exchange for sale on the domestic market. The agency also began negotiations on revising the amount of compensation for the damper mechanism, which have been halved since the beginning of September.