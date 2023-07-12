The price of cooling | Which device should you use to cool your home in the summer? Use HS’s calculator to see how much cooling could cost

The average air source heat pump consumes considerably less electricity than a conventional portable cooler. With HS’s indicative calculator, you can try out which price category home cooling could fit into.

Domestic cooling can cost several tens of euros in the hot months. However, there are significant differences in the electricity consumption of the cooling options.

An air heat pump takes significantly less energy for cooling than a portable cooler, from which warm air is piped out the window, says the professor of energy technology at LUT University Esa Vakkilainen.

An air source heat pump only consumes about a third of the electricity of a portable cooler, if the amount of square footage to be cooled is the same in both cases, Vakkilainen states.

This is a rough estimate. The energy efficiency of individual devices can vary rapidly.

A typical portable chiller uses more energy than an air source heat pump.

Electricity bill the final amount is also affected by how large an area you want to cool. Mobile cooling devices usually cool an area the size of about one room. On the other hand, a larger area can be cooled with an air source heat pump.

If, for example, three rooms are cooled with an air source heat pump, the electricity bill can eventually be as high as cooling one bedroom with a portable cooler.

Vakkilainen a portable cooler is good if you only use it to cool the bedroom for a few days in the summer, for example.

On the other hand, if the home is cooled every night during the summer, according to Vakkilainen, it is worth considering whether moving the cooling system is an economically sensible solution.

The price of electricity and procurement costs also affect the matter.

You can get yourself an average chiller for clearly less than an average air source heat pump. You can get an average cooler for a few hundred euros, while the cost of an air heat pump with installation is typically a couple of thousand euros.

An air heat pump can cool larger areas than a cooler.

In the attached with the calculator, you can roughly estimate how much it would cost to cool your home in the summer. Actual costs may vary depending on the object to be cooled and the equipment in use.