Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court, gave advice to the population this Tuesday morning, the 14th, when making an emphatic defense of the Electoral Court and the efforts of its members to guarantee the transparency and credibility of the voting process in the country .

“The only flower that guarantees your freedom to cultivate whatever you want in your life is the flower of democracy. Everything else is weed. Never compromise on this, it’s not worth it,” she said. “Do not have any moment of civic laziness because the price will be that one day you will have to fight much harder for democracy, for your freedoms”, he added, addressing young people.

The judge defended the need to ‘root’ the democratic vocation in Brazil, so that the country ‘is not just a model of a democratic electoral process, but a model of democracy for the world’.

Carmen’s considerations took place at the seminar The Role of the Supreme Court in Democraciespromoted by Estadão and Mackenzie Presbyterian University. The minister answered questions in a panel about the organization of the electoral process and its credibility. She also ends the event with a lecture on the ‘challenges of the Federal Supreme Court in Brazilian democracy’.

Cármen Lúcia opened her presentation explaining how the Electoral Court was created to respond to vices and untrustworthiness on the part of the electorate, issues that led to the rupture of power in 1930.

“One of the reasons that led to the acceptance of this movement was the absence of safe and clean elections. Electoral justice came to meet this demand and is an example in the world, like a model”, he highlighted.

According to the minister, having a branch of the judiciary specifically responsible for electoral justice ‘ensures the integrity of the electoral process by guaranteeing the voter’s free vote’. “It is important data for reliability, trust and transparency in the process”.

She highlighted that perhaps a large majority of the electorate has no idea what it means to hold an election on the same day, at the same time, in one of the four largest democracies in the world, with the results being announced hours after the vote. “It’s no small feat.”

Cármen praised the work of the electoral justice system. In 2012 she chaired the TSE. At the time, the electoral court administered 513 thousand candidates in a vote with 123 million voters, at three different times.

The minister highlighted how Justice begins to work on the election, a year in advance. “We didn’t stop for a day” she also stressed the importance of the free press for the election.

Cármen highlighted that the Electoral Justice is ‘outside itself’.

“Electoral justice deals with the student who asks how it works, the doctor who wants to know, because someone told him. The participation of military personnel, civilians, teachers and students is part of the process. The election is driven by the voter who freely chooses and for that he has to know how it works”, he pondered.

The minister says that there was a process of legitimizing the electronic voting system and praised the transparency of the process, saying that this is why it works. She cited the 2022 elections. According to the minister, despite there being so much questioning – ‘with the aim of devaluing a democratic process for reasons that are not at all republican’ – the population continued to believe and went to the polls.

“Brazil swallows an elephant and chokes on an ant, it’s impressive. He runs an election that is a model on the planet, but sometimes there is confusion in the municipality that he is not capable of managing. We have a democratic vocation that needs to be increasingly emphasized, educated, so that we are not only a model of a democratic electoral process, but a model of democracy for the world”, he preached.

A listener of Cármen Lúcia asked for advice. The minister said she hopes that young people ‘do not fail to participate at any time in everything they say about their lives’.

“I hope you know that we have to cultivate every day. Drummond was right: laws are not enough, lilies do not grow from laws. But we are capable of cultivating – at any time, in any place, and mainly for the taste of ourselves and those who come after us – the best in life. Lilies are not born from laws, but they are born from this daily cultivation that is carried out,” he said.

He recalled that he is from a ‘generation that was gagged, silenced, that ran from police in the street, did not have the right to vote’. “I see voting as a duty to others and a right to do with your life what you want, for all of us”, she stressed.

Cármen asked young people to ‘take the field’. “Do not have any moment of civic laziness because the price will be that one day you will have to fight much harder for democracy, for your freedoms”, he highlighted.

Only minister in the STF

Cármen Lúcia was also asked about the current composition of the STF and the pressure to appoint a black woman to the vacant seat on the Court with the retirement of Minister Rosa Weber. She responded that what women expect is ‘to have equal conditions not only to be represented, but also to present themselves to participate in everything in life, including political life and spaces of power, including the Judiciary’.

The minister highlighted how the Judiciary continues to be prejudiced against women, ‘macho’, and defended the transformation of ‘perverse cultural modeling against women’.

Cármen defended the fight for equality by stating: “There is no willingness on the part of those who hold power to share that power.”