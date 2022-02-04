The cost of bitcoin on the evening of February 4 increased by 10%, the cryptocurrency rose above $40 thousand. This is evidenced by the data of the site coindesk.

“Bitcoin jumped to a two-week high on Friday. Cryptocurrency traders noted that the market has stabilized after the recent downturn,” reads a message posted on the site’s website.

The price of bitcoin has risen by 8.9% in the last 24 hours to $40,219, breaking the key threshold of $40,000 for the first time since January 22. However, the value of the cryptocurrency is still far from the historical maximum of $69,000, which it reached in November 2021.

The head of the investment department of ICB Fund, Aaron Chomsky, said on January 10 that the situation for Bitcoin buyers is bad: the quotes are aimed at the level of $30 thousand. According to him, the search for news reasons in the cryptocurrency market is a waste of time.

On December 20, Chomsky told Izvestia that investing in cryptocurrencies is now much safer than two or three years ago, as the market has matured: large players from traditional finance have come to it, new investment instruments have appeared, and a clear infrastructure has been created.