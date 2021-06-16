The price of a painting by British rock musician David Bowie, bought at a flea market for five Canadian dollars (four US dollars), rose to 17 thousand dollars (about 1.2 million Russian rubles). Reported by CNN.

The canvas, called DHead XLVI, will be sold at Cowley Abbott’s online auction house. This piece by Bowie was considered lost and was acquired at a flea market in the donation center of Ontario, Canada.

As the president of the art auction Rob Cowley noted, the person who bought the painting does not collect art: “The person who bought the Bowie painting thought it was very curious before he saw the labels and facsimiles on the back.”

DHead XLVI is one of 47 works from the Dead Heads series, created by the performer between 1995 and 1997. In this episode, Bowie portrayed friends, family and fellow musicians, but all the characters in the paintings remained unrecognized. The proof of authorship of the rocker on the back of the canvas is his signature and a name tag with the date of creation of the canvas.

The starting price of the work was estimated at nine thousand US dollars, but at the moment the auction is being conducted at around 17 thousand.