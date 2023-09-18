Good news for those who remain faithful to the butane cylinder, who are increasingly more as a result of the energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine, which elevated gas to a luxury product. On the other hand, the butane cylinder was gaining momentum and also dropping its price, to the point that, as of this Tuesday, it is at the lowest level in the last year. The maximum retail price falls by 4.94% to 14.43 euros, which is 26% less than twelve months ago, according to the resolution published this Monday in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

This reduction responds to the fact that the surplus generated in recent months makes it possible to cushion the increase in the price of raw materials (+35.7%) and the slight revaluations of the euro against the dollar (+1.2%) and in the cost of freight (+0.7%) registered during this two-month period, as indicated this Monday by sources from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge.

The maximum sales price of bottled liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) in containers of between 8 and 20 kilograms – the traditional butane cylinder – is not liberalized. Its value is reviewed bimonthly on the third Tuesday of the month, by resolution of the General Directorate of Energy Policy and Mines. This bimonthly review is calculated based on the cost of raw materials (propane and butane) in international markets, as well as the cost of freight (transport) and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

Limited price



In any case, the price revision, upward or downward, is limited to 5%, with the excess or defect in price being accumulated for application in subsequent revisions.

Currently, 64.5 million LPG containers of different capacities are consumed each year. It is a fuel in decline, since from 2010 to 2021 total consumption has decreased by more than 25%.

The Royal Decree of June 25, 2022 limited the maximum price of a butane cylinder between 8 and 20 kilograms to 19.55 euros, a measure that the Executive extended last June until December 31.

The Government also approved an improvement in the protection of vulnerable consumers that increases the minimum benefit of the thermal social bonus from 25 to 40 euros – approximately two butane cylinders – and the maximum to 375 euros in 2023, depending on the climatic zone. .