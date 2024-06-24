Social networks are usually used as a means of discharge by many people worldwide, and on this occasion such was the situation, with a user from the United States who showed his dissatisfaction with the measure taken by United Airlines on a flight to California.

According to the criteria of

The same one, which took place on May 24, was from Honolulu (HNL) to Los Angeles (LAX). It all started because, when the cabin closed, there were many seats free inside the plane, and the passengers who were already inside tried to change to the unoccupied placesbut they were met with the refusal of the stewardess.

An old man to California that ended in a great controversy Photo:X @Sunny1Knob Share

Even, The United employee asked passengers to pay an additional US$180 if they wanted to change seats, since they were trying to accommodate themselves in one of a higher range and, therefore, had a higher price. The story was told by user @M4n3ct4 and unleashed all kinds of opinions in the comments.

“The flight attendant wanted to charge US$180 per person to allow us to move to empty seats when she was about to close the doors. When the passengers refused, he opened the trays to block everyone”says the publication, which went viral and has more than 100 comments from people with conflicting opinions about this action.

Many believe that the price measurement taken by the airline is correct out of respect for the passengers who did pay that extra to be placed in a high-end seat, in this case called “Economy Plus”; Just as others think that, since the places are unoccupied, there should be no impediments. in which people change.

People’s comments after United’s controversial decision about unoccupied seats on the flight to California

How could it not be otherwise, This case sparked many discussions on the networks. On the one hand, many complained Not only the decision not to release the empty seats, but they also indicated that the extra cost for having a little more space was excessive. As opposed, Other users defended United’s measure and they assured that those who pay for the most expensive places are those who have the right to occupy those places.