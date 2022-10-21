The French automaker said overall revenue rose 20.5 percent when adjusted after the disposal of its former Russian unit AvtoVAZ, adding that it had seen the best price effect ever, with quarterly car sales down 2.4 percent from last year.

Third-quarter sales of 9.8 billion euros were in line with analyst consensus.

Renault faces major challenges in the fourth quarter, as it is finalizing plans to split the heat engine and electric vehicle business into two separate units amid tense talks aimed at reshaping its strategic partnership with Nissan.

Renault is Nissan’s largest shareholder, owning 43 percent, while the Japanese automaker owns 15 percent in its partner.

The two companies announced last week that they are in talks about a new phase in their partnership that could include Nissan’s investment in Renault’s new electric car project.

The French company, which is due to present to investors on November 8, kept its full-year forecast, including a target of achieving an operating profit margin of more than 5%, compared to 3.6% in 2021, along with operating free cash flow from cars of more than 1.5 billion. euro.