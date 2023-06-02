It is no secret to anyone that Paunovic wants a center forward for Chivas this summer. The club has closed the arrival of Ricardo Marín, scorer of the Liga Expansión MX, however, both the coach and the board of Fernando Hierro know that there is no certainty of success with the 25-year-old Mexican, for which they have not closed the search for that ‘9’ that has the potential to solve all the shortcomings of the Verde Valle team.
For this reason, the club has a list of possible stars that can be signed for the Guadalajara squad, and one of those names is Alan Pulido, who is known to have everything to return to Verde Valle. However, the move was expected to take place in December once he ended his contractual relationship with the Sporting Kansas City team, but the MLS team can bring the transfer forward 6 months.
What is the starting price of Alan Pulido?
Sources confirm that the Kansas team understands that the Mexican will not renew his contract, and the club does not have much desire to continue with him within its squad, for which they would have put a price of 2 million dollars for this same market. of summer, avoiding that in this way he leaves for free on the first day of 2024. Now all the cards are on the table for Chivas, they already know what the price to pay is, and in the same way they already know that Alan’s salary is for over 2 million dollars per year.
