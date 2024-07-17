He America club is waiting for that Sebastian Caceres return to the team, after his good participation in the Copa América 2024, where he finished as a starter after Ronald Araujo’s injury in the Uruguay national team.
His performance was so good that he not only received praise from Marcelo Bielsabut also serious interests in European football were activated for his signing, since Spain They have already sent the surveys to the Coapa offices.
For this reason, the return of Caceres Not only is it urgent for him to join the squad, but also to define what will happen with his next team and if he will force his way out this summer, since he was one of the names that was asked to remain in the America to seek the second championship, in exchange for facilities to go to Europe.
Regarding this situation, the America has been clear with the environment of Caceres and they have valued it at 10 million dollarsthe amount that any European team would have to present to get him out of Mexico.
Although this is the initial amount of negotiation, formulas and facilities are not ruled out so that the American team can get rid of its central defender and reach the 7 million dollars in the fixed price, a minimum figure that the Coapa team hopes to receive this summer.
He Seville of Spain is the one who has picked up the phone in recent days for the Liverpool youth player from Uruguay, since from South America it is said that this interest began last semester, but that now, with the quotas freed up in the team, an investment could come from Sebastian Caceres.
So far there is no information that the Seville has submitted a formal offer for Cáceres; however, since last semester the Turin Italy has also been mentioned as a real option to reach Europe, so the club that pays the most will have the greatest chance of signing him.
