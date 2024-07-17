⚽️ Sevilla move for Sebastian Caceres:

🔙 They had already been interested in the Uruguayan in the previous period, but they did not have the resources or the quotas.

✅ The Spanish club freed up a spot – who is also a defender – and could make an investment for Cáceres. pic.twitter.com/ZNRdwE70h3

— BUYSAN (@Buysan) July 15, 2024