The president of the PRI, Alejando Moreno, has announced this Wednesday afternoon that they are withdrawing the candidacy of Beatriz Paredes to support Xóchitl Gálvez as the presidential candidate of the Broad Front for Mexico. “Everything indicates a broad and consolidated advantage on the part of our colleague Xochitl Gálvez and in that sense and with all responsibility we must act with intelligence and strategy because Mexico comes first, that is why we have made the decision to support the public candidacy of Xochitl Gálvez for lead the Broad Front for Mexico”, said Moreno, who had already anticipated the fall of his candidate. In a press conference, in which Paredes did not appear, Alito stated that the PAN member will have “the full support” of the PRI.

After listing the political virtues of Beatriz Paredes, whom Moreno has defined as a “reference”, the PRI president has consolidated the path that had already advanced this week. It will be Xóchitl Gálvez who will face Morena’s candidate in the 2024 presidential elections. This sacrifice, Moreno says, is made for the “higher interest of the nation above all things”: “Mexico comes first and Mexico needs us all.” .

To justify this decision, Alejandro Moreno referred to the polls released this afternoon in which Gálvez was given an advantage of more than 15 points over his adversary and only contender, Beatriz Paredes. The senator from the National Action Party (PAN) has obtained 57.5% of the gross electoral preferences, against 42.4% for Paredes, according to the survey commissioned to two private firms, Grupo Reforma and Wise.

Paredes has been the last to remain standing of all the applicants who participated in the internship of the Front. His declination, however, has been floating in the air in recent days, among some voices that have demanded that he step aside to show unity around Gálvez and others that have shown their support and have asked him to complete the elective process.

