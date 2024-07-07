Chihuahua. – For the leader of the State PRI, Alejandro Domínguez, the national assembly of the party this Sunday was not to perpetuate Alejandro Moreno “Alito”, but to carry out statutory reforms that allow the recovery of the PRI causes and to position itself with a center-left social democratic party, which fights neoliberal policies.

Domínguez regretted that there are expressions that manipulate the narrative that the National Council was an instrument to prolong Moreno Cárdenas’ presidency at the head of the PRI, when in reality, he said, only proposals were made to establish the possibility of reelection for the party presidents.

He mentioned that those who expressed their displeasure over the possibility of Alito’s reelection did not attend the municipal assemblies and the state assembly, which would have served to send a message to the national leadership.

“Whoever wants to lead the party has to understand one thing, that there are no more sacred cows, they have to do politics with the militants, they have to do politics with the councilors, with the counselors, within the party because it is the militants who vote in these processes. I would make that call for those who want to participate when the process opens, to register and take part. We are no longer a party in government, we are the opposition,” he declared.

The rethinking of the party’s statutes, said the leader from Chihuahua, will serve to distance itself from past mistakes such as the murder of Luis Donaldo Colosio, the so-called Pemex Gate, reforms such as Fobaproa and the political burden that the party should not carry due to the excesses of those who are no longer part of the PRI.

The membership will vote for the new leadership in September or October, after issuing a call for elections, while the National Electoral Institute will review the constitutionality and legality of these reforms.

Cesar Lozano T. / [email protected]