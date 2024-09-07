In a crucial moment for the democracy in Mexicohe Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has left make clear your firm position in against of the project of Reform of the Judicial Branch of the Federation that is being driven by Brunette. This attempt at reform is nothing more than an effort to weaken one of the fundamental pillars of the Statesubordinating it to the interests of a party instead of allowing it to continue to be the bastion of constitutionality and legality in our country.

He PRIin its historical role as advocate of the institutionshas demonstrated its unity and determination to face this counter-reformation. He already did it in the Chamber of Deputieswhere their Lawmakers voted against the ruling which threatens to undermine the foundations of the justice in Mexico. Now, the PRI in the Senate is preparing to continue this fight, reaffirming its commitment to the independence of the Judiciary and with the protection of the rule of law.

This commitment is not just a partisan issue; it is a historic responsibility that the PRI assumes in defense of democracy and the balance of power that has cost so much to build in Mexico.

By voting against this counter-reform of justice, the PRI is saying no to the submission of judges, magistrates and ministers to the dictates of a political group and yes to impartial justice, which must be at the service of society and not the interests of a political elite.

The PRI also extends its recognition and support to the courageous students who have taken to the streets to make themselves heard, raising their voices in defense of democracy and the rule of law. These young people represent the present and future of Mexico, and their active participation in public life is essential for the construction of a more just and equitable country.

Likewise, the PRI salutes and supports the workers of the Judicial Branches, both federal and local, who are fighting in favor of democracy, law and reason. These public servants are an essential pillar for the administration of justice in our country, and their resistance to political pressure is a sign of their commitment to the democratic values ​​that we must all defend.

In these uncertain times, the PRI reiterates its commitment to defending institutions, protecting the independence of the judiciary and fighting for a Mexico where law and justice prevail over partisan interests.

The battle is far from over, but the PRI is united, prepared and determined to fight on all fronts to ensure that Mexico remains a country where democracy and the rule of law are the guiding principles of our public life.

Alejandro Moreno is the national president of the PRI.

More from the same author: