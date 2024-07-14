One of the strategies further effective of everything governmentfor manipulate public opinionit is without a doubt the chinese boxwhich cIt consists of building smoke screensthat is to say, a note that draws more attention than anotherand so on until get away from the notes that truly they’re worth it.

Lopez Obrador and his advisors They promote the process of reconstruction of the PRI since the morning for that people forget so many problems that Morena has caused and has not been able to solve it.

In the last two weeks, a controversy has broken out on social media and in all media around the PRIas never before in recent years, ink has flowed and the National Assembly of the Institutional Revolutionary Party and the re-election mechanism that in this It was approvedwhen this reform does not represent even 1% of what was reformed, and the re-election mechanisms of at least 4 other national political parties have never been mentioned. It is striking that after the election day, the same media, networks and the government itself, already gave up this party for dead.

The decisions of a political party belong exclusively to its members, always adjusted to its self-organization and to the rules established by its own statutes and the law. Up to this point, there would be nothing strange about the PRI made the decision to reform its statutes, but the Government of Brunette faced a series of communication crises with two central issues: 1) the resolution of the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation, which determined that the President of the Republic DID systematically violate the law to position his candidate; 2) the controversy unleashed around the fact that both the Government and INE are about to allow overrepresentation in the Federal Chamber, practically giving total control over the Constitution to Morena and forever burying the democratic life of our country, by avoiding the checks and balances that have given it stability, thereby also allowing them to take the power they lack, the Judicial Branch, and thereby consolidating the Perfect Dictatorship.

So it was not difficult for the government to settle some of the impunity bills and get some dinosaurs out of the freezer of the old political school and get them the 8 columns of the main national media. What the government forgot is that the PRI has Alejandro Moreno, a leader who does not beat around the bush when it comes to answering, and that the Party is now made up of people who live with sweat, passion and earth for their acronyms and highly repudiates those who only lived off it, who only discredited it and even put it in debt, so it did not take even 5 minutes to put everyone in their place.

Surely there will be more Chinese boxes to come, a specialty of the current President of the Republic, in order to achieve his long-awaited dream of becoming the new Mexican emperor, but we can be sure of one thing: the PRI will vote against the Reform of the Judicial Branch and will continue to watch over the institutions of the Mexican state. The PRI will be around for a while and today’s PRI has character, it does not bend, it knows how to adapt and it knows how to give its all for Mexico.

