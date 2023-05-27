The countdown has started. The moment of major decisions is approaching. The Mexican people demand a change, but one forward, towards modernity and development. and in the PRI We are ready to meet this demand that no one can ignore or silence.

The Party of Mexico responds prepared to this appointment with history, and we do it in unity, shoulder to shoulder, knowing that national interests are what must permeate all of us. This is what we have expressed to our allies, the BREAD and the PRDwith whom we have consolidated the coalition “Goes through Mexico” and with which the PRI is convinced to go to all the elections next year.

United we can do everything, divided nothing. This is how we are demonstrating State of Mexico and Coahuilawhere unity, teamwork and advanced proposals are making a difference against occurrences, improvisation and opportunism.

Let no one doubt it: Alejandra Del Moral and Manolo Jiménez will be the new governors of the State of Mexico and Coahuilaentities in which the great civic march in favor of democracy, freedoms and the rule of law is beginning.

While some are committed to destroying, dividing and slandering, in the PRI we are working seriously, with strategy and a true dedication to service.

In our ranks we have a large number of leaders forged in the partisan job, but especially in public service. Women and men committed to the ideals of the PRI and who today are ready to fight in favor of Mexican society.

The PRI will always put the good of the country first. And for that reason, within our party we are working on the best proposals to contribute to the electoral platform that “Goes through Mexico” and that it be the road map that allows us to rescue the country from the deep ravine in which the ruling party keeps us.

To meet that lofty goal, the PRI It has organized civil society, with which we maintain close contact and to which we reiterate our willingness and commitment to go together in the project that restores peace, social development and trust.

Those who want to see PRI defeated, divided and aimlessly, let them sit down and wait, because that’s not going to happen. At the Institutional Revolutionary we are united, strong, convinced and focused on the construction of the project that offers solutions to the numerous and serious challenges facing the country.

In the PRI we know that this is not a time for individualism, but for a strong and sincere democratic conviction to build and advance together.

The Party is alive, growing, uniting and building, and it will not back down in defense of the Republic.

