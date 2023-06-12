What fear?

The ‘corcholatas’ of Morena, who yesterday had their national assembly to choose candidate, Paola Gárate, leader of the PRI State Committee in Sinaloa, does not seem to be concerned. She very confidently assured in her tour yesterday that the PRI, PAN and PRD coalition, with their hands on their waists, will remove the morenistas from the throne. Like how confident they are. She will see

Politeness

The presence of the local deputies of Morena, Feliciano Castro, Juana Minerva Vázquez and Cecilia Covarrubias, in the act of Ricardo Monreal, candidate for the presidential candidacy, was courtesy. Those close to them have been in charge of specifying that their presence “is not defined.” The same as Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

other demand

The Escuinapa Drinking Water Board is in decline. First, she does not satisfy the water service to the Escuinapenses, she has debts with the retired workers who demand the payment of bonuses and fortnightly payments, and to drive home the nail on the head, the former manager Fabiola Rodríguez Lizárraga is preparing a lawsuit for unfair dismissal.

water supply

Although the drought is not being a problem in Guasave, the Jumapag manager acknowledged that they are carrying water in pipes about seven communities, but it is due to failures in the system to a greater extent. Gilberto Leyva Cervantes said that San José de La Brecha, Las Glorias, Boca del Río, El Tortugo, among other towns, are the ones that every other week do not receive that help.

The coming crisis

As if the conflict over the price of grains is not enough to keep the atmosphere tense in the agricultural sector of Sinaloa, there it is. the advance of the dry season that already requires the regulation of the re-irrigation water supply. Some dams such as the Eustaquio Buelna or the Adolfo López Mateos are already at 12 percent, which augurs a difficult season.