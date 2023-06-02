They were already very few and with the intention of impose to the state leadership there is the possibility that the massive output of priistas and that PRI run the risk of extinctionat least you can say that it is already at the edge of the abyss and that a lot of work is required to rescue it in sinaloa.

For sample are the buttons that the deputy carricense Daysy Ayala just gave up priista bench and declare himself independent, but everyone knows that his aspirations are to join the bench of Brunettewhile the coordinator in the Congress, Ricardo Madridthey have long considered him more morenista than priista.

The former CNE leader Faustino Hernandez He has a lot of ancestry among the peasants and he has already drawn his line of disagreement with the impositions of the dome and the same can happen with Marco Antonio Osunawhom many see as a candidate for a deputation or the town hall of Juan Jose Rios in it 2024but for Morena, if they flatly close the doors in the PRI.

ahome It is one of the municipalities where the PRI is stronger, with Cesar Emiliano Gerardowho is considered among the few leaders sympathetic to Mario Zamora already Bernardino Antelo, but they are the exception due to the discouragement and discontent that permeates the rest of the municipalities. We must wait and see if with the election of the new state leadership the party is injected with dynamism to recover ground towards the elections of the 2024.

Potpourri. He Governor Ruben Rocha moved to Mazatlán yesterday to preside over the commemoration of the Marine Dayand whom ahome, gerardo vargas led the ceremony in Topolobampo. The two highlighted the courage with which the elements of the armed forces work in the fight against crime, and the effort made by civilian sailors and fishermen to capture species from the sea to provide food for Sinaloans and the entire country.

Here in Topo the womensince it was the turn of Lieutenant Liliana González to make a historical review of the Navy and the Secretary of Fisheries came on behalf of the state government, Flower Emilia Guerra.

REBELLION. It was seen coming, the pitcher goes so far into the water until it breaks, the JUCOPO of the Union Congress agreed not to comply with the order of a judge to summon an extraordinary session of the Senate and within 3 days appoint the commissioners of the INAI. When the Morenista senators were here: Imelda Castro and Citlali Hernández, they had hinted that they would not allow any more interference from the power of attorney in it legislativeunless they are given sharp orders.

also the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the judges will not stop the mayan train because it is their constitutional obligation to do works for the benefit of the country.

CHOICE. The world came crashing down on the PRI in the Mexico statewhere the gubernatorial candidate, Alejandra del Moral had to suspend her campaign closures after an English newspaper published a report that involved her, along with the Mexican government, in the embezzlement of 5 billion pesos.

