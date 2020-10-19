Citizens come to cast their vote this Sunday, in Saltillo, Coahuila. Miguel Sierra / EFE

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has achieved victory in the State of Coahuila this Sunday, according to the first results. With 51% of the records counted in the Preliminary Electoral Results Program, PREP, the PRI has obtained 49% of the votes. Morena, the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which has not known the provisional results, has obtained second place with 19.6% of the votes. The conservative National Action (PAN) achieved 10.8%. One of the most devastating figures of the day was the low participation that was around 38%.

The national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, has proclaimed his party the winner in both Coahuila and Hidalgo, where local elections were held but where technical failures delayed the official announcement of results. “The PRI is still standing, we won in Hidalgo and Coahuila, we show that trust in the PRI gains space and keeps us strong as a political party,” he said in a video uploaded to social networks. In the PRI we know how to govern and we have demonstrated it, today is the time to continue doing it for the families of Mexico. We are back and we are going to win again, “Moreno said.

For his part, the national leader of Morena, Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar, has accused the former hegemonic party of “fraud”. “Until now we do not recognize the results that have been considered preliminary, we have a closed dispute in the districts of Sabinas, Acuña, Piedras Negras and in the six districts of La Laguna”, said the leader of the government party. Morena had a resounding victory, in the case of Coahuila the PAN is going into an unprecedented collapse, the dispute here is PRI-Morena, and in the case of Hidalgo, Morena will govern the majority of the population of that entity because it wins the main cities, including the capital of that State ”, has summarized Ramírez Cuéllar.

The same protest was repeated in the state of Hidalgo, in the center of the country, where it has said that several municipalities were still in dispute. “We have an advantage in Pachuca, Tulancingo, Mineral de la Reforma, Actopan and Tizayuca,” said Ramírez Cuéllar. The elections in the states of Hidalgo and Coahuila, in the north, to renew 109 local positions, have closed this Sunday in calm, with few incidents and a strong sanitary control due to the covid-19 pandemic, the electoral authorities reported, reports the EFE agency. One of the drawbacks of this election day has been the challenge of managing the vote between health measures to contain the pandemic. The local authorities established a sanitary protocol to prevent contagion and the spread of covid-19, which included the disinfection of the headquarters of the polling stations, handling of ballots, ballot boxes and voter credentials.

Coahuila and Hidalgo are the only states that will have voting this year as part of the calendar that brought together all elections, local and federal, in 2021, which will make the largest elections in the history of the country take place on June 4 and in which the current president plays a large part of his support.