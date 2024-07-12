And the presidents of the municipal committees of the Institutional Revolutionary Party of the North and North-Central Region They were not at the conference at the party headquarters in this city, which was called by Paola Gárate, the party president in Sinaloa. Since they had already been invited by the senator-elect Paloma Sánchez to a meal in Culiacán, they went with her. Not only these but also from other parts of the state who were elected councilors. It is said that Gárate wanted to boycott Paloma Sánchez’s meeting because he considers that she disputes his internal power, the same as Érika Sánchez, councilor elected in Culiacán. If things are on fire in the PRI after the national assembly, even more so with these positions. And they say that the Sánchezes do not make bad cheeses.

THE NATIONAL DELEGATE of the PRI in SinaloaYesterday, Enrique Díaz said that with the reforms any member can participate in the internal process to elect the new leadership. The PRI members themselves say that he made a good impression at the press conference in which he was accompanied by Gárate and the party’s general secretary, Bernardino Antelo Esper. What happens is that the PRI members see that the reform is so that Alejandro Moreno can be re-elected as the party’s national president. The rest is just discursive juggling.

MAYOR Gerardo Vargas Landeros will not wait until next week to decide who stays and who leaves his cabinet to finish his first term in office. These are the times that some mention to relaunch his administration. However, some doubt that it will be next week because the accusations from the business sector could have modified Vargas Landeros’ plan, especially in Municipal Public Services.

A “clean-up” in that area would prove business leaders right. So, instead of harming him, that could benefit the director of Municipal Public ServicesJavier Valdez.

FOR MANY, the one who is on the “tightrope for high treason” in the cabinet of Vargas Landeros is Julia Pérez, coordinator of Citizen participation in the urban area.

What is happening is that more testimonies are coming out that he played in the last elections with Gerardo Vargas Landeros in search of his reelection and with Sunday “Mingo” Vazquezher opponent. There are audio recordings of phone calls from operators, including her own team, that reveal that she also had contact with Mingo Vázquez so that she could continue in the City Hall if she won. It is not for nothing that she is included in the list of those who betrayed the mayor. The question is why she remains in the cabinet.

THE ONE WHO is going to return as mayor of Choice It is Amalia Gastélum. She filed the appeal before the Electoral Court of the State of Sinaloa against the council that denied her reinstatement after the elections. Obviously, the Court ruled in her favor, giving the council 72 hours to reinstate her. The councilors crossed the line.

