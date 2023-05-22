The PRI test

The call for internal elections published yesterday by the state PRI it will be quite a test. The bet is to manage to integrate a unit form to avoid an internal process that could lead to divisions, but how difficult it is for the applicants who have come and gone with Alito Moreno to reach an agreement to lead the tricolor in Sinaloa. Who will be the blessed?

start

At least the Ahomense aspirants to the state leadership of the PRI, Álvaro Ruelas and Bernardino Antelo, were in the act of publication of the call. Also Gómer Monárrez and Paola Gárate, and stop him from counting, because the others did not come despite being invited. Everything indicates that the requirements will be met by the blessed, a single formula.

your time will come

Says Deputy Ambrocio Chávezpresident of the Commission of Constitutional Points and Governance in the State Congress, which the files against the former mayor of Mazatlán, Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, are still alive and they have not been thrown into the freezer. According to him, in the next few days the requests for impeachment against the Chemist will be reactivated.

On alert

Although only one case of dengue has been confirmed in Guasave So far this year, the head of Sanitary Jurisdiction No. 2, Everardo Cárdenas, assures that the scrapping and fumigation brigades have had to be intensifiedespecially since there are already 10 suspected cases, and the objective is that this number does not continue to rise.

To turn off

mess size has the deputy Almendra Negrete because she must return 400 thousand pesos that she received in the SEPyC while attending to the legislative agenda in Congress. María Guadalupe Ramírez, from Transparency and Accountability, says that they have not detected another similar case. It will only be among the deputies, because they just dig it up and they will see.