The democratic regime in Mexico is going through moments of extreme gravity that endanger the observance of human rights and freedoms. This requires that the opposition political parties be ready to act in defense of the conquests of the citizens. And the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is.

Emerged in the post-revolutionary context, the PNR-PRM-PRI has been able to translate the popular cry for peace and stability, as well as social needs into public policies supported by government institutions that meet and resolve these demands. Institutions that are still in force today, although weakened by the closure.

Throughout 94 years, the PRI has evolved along with society thanks to the impulse of its internal forces that endow it with the ideals and responses that the people demand. Whether in the Executive Power, in the Congresses or in the Town Halls, the PRI ideology of social justice is present.

Democracy is part of our DNA because it is our nature and our framework for action. Hence, we cannot remain indifferent to the real and imminent threat of authoritarianism from the current party in power.

As never before, today the government seeks to annihilate the opposition, weaken the public powers, silence disagreements, bend the media, ignore indigenous communities, offend the families of victims, weaken educational institutions, empower crime, encourage corruption, centralize public power and divide Mexicans.

Mexico needs us!

Our party is not only an electoral organism, but above all the expression of a political ideology around which the social forces are organized and we establish a position regarding the problems of reality.

Social justice and democracy are more valid than ever in the face of extreme right-wing populism that undoubtedly characterizes the current party in power, which, under the guise of the left, seeks to end social rights and freedoms.

Because revitalizing means, equally, giving strength to the whole and to the parts that constitute it, the PRI stands as the active political force that brings together advanced thinking that does respond to the reality of Mexico in the 21st century, having as its cornerstone the democratic regime.

The militancy, sectors, organizations, adherent groups and PRI cadres are united and committed to the high interests of the Republic and for this reason, we have presented an action of unconstitutionality against the dastardly anti-democratic reform sought by the party in power.

The PRI is dedicated full time to Mexico and we answer to it.

