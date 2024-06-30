He Institutional Revolutionary start a new stage; we are more than ever committed by defend the voice of girls, boys, young people and adults that have been affected by public politics based on the oppressionand the institutional violence arising from the National Palace.

Currently, we live in a Mexico divided for him President López Obrador’s hate speech that has impacted, in the thinking of its electoral clientele, but not in one free society. We are bombarded with critics to public politicswith more than 100 years of history, which created organizations and institutions that provided services and attention to the MexicansYes, in some cases with corrupt representativeswho after being expelled from their political parties come to Brunette and cooperate with them in the destruction of all this institutional history and they continue corrupting.

The work done by men and women of struggle fell in just under five years and that was how We saw our health system collapseof security, transparency, educationthe economyhe political system of checks and balancesand cause Mexico go down to considerably the quality of life of its inhabitants; We saw how this government neglected important areas that guarantee basic services, to prioritize programs and pharaonic works that do not provide important benefits.

Drunk with power they celebrate a legislative majority that It puts us in it beginning of a dictatorshipwith proposals for reforms that They intend to disappear the Mexican justice system that, for years, has worked, only because it is considered corrupt, instead of correcting the areas of weakness that every organization could have.

Likewise, they believe that they will have the opportunity to disappear our electoral body and our transparency platforms, they intend to disarm the citizen to defend themselves against the abuse of power that has been in practice since the radical left began in power, copying policies that have evidently already failed in other Countries and putting our own at risk.

From the Institutional Revolutionary Party, we have begun this new stage of defense, opposition and responsibility with Sinaloa and with Mexico, because we deserve a better State and a better Country, because we deserve solutions to problems and not a radical authoritarianism like the one they demonstrate.

Our farmers, fishermen, aquaculturists, ranchers, businessmen, merchants, youth, women and men, are waiting for a change that, only with the opposition in the legislative chambers, could offer hope; all of them have in the deputies and senators of the PRI an ally group for the defense of their constitutional rights. And with enormous gratitude for their trust, I repeat: We will not fail you.

