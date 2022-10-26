Mexico.- The PRI deputy in Sinaloa, Paloma Sánchezin addition to presenting initiatives, has also become viral on social networks such as TikTok.

in one of his videos on her TikTok account @paloma.snhezalready has more than 7 million views.

“The boss going to defend her team because they were treated badly”where he walks out through doors with the PRI logo.

“Hehehehe, well, she’s the only one who can save us when things get out of hand,” one follower wrote.

However in the comments section, many users criticized her for making “humorous” videos.



The PRI deputy, Paloma Sánchez, goes viral for her TikTok videos

