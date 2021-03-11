Mexican senator Sylvana Beltrones, daughter of former PRI president Manlio Fabio Beltrones. SOCIAL MEDIA

The disclosure of the income of 10.4 million dollars in accounts linked to the PRI senator, Sylvana Beltrones Sánchez, has fallen like a cold jug in the middle of the campaign. Five states have started internal disputes towards the June 6 elections, among them the state of Sonora, the stronghold of Manlio Fabio Beltrones, the strong man of the PRI and whose daughter hid the money in the Private Bank of Mexico between 2009 and 2010. Andorra, a country that was considered a tax haven. The tricolor party, allied with its former archrivals PAN and PRD heading for the elections, has come out in defense of the former president of the party and the legislator, who have downplayed the legal cases that were opened in the European country. “My full support for Sylvana Beltrones and Manlio Fabio Beltrones in the face of the recent unsupported accusations made against them,” Alejandro Moreno, the president of the PRI, said Wednesday afternoon.

Moreno frames the publication of EL PAÍS in the struggle for power. “Election times should not trigger defamation or persecution,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Manlio Fabio Beltrones is at the center of the controversy as a man of his highest confidence, Luis Alejandro Capdevielle, made millionaire deposits in the accounts in the name of Sylvana Beltrones, the only daughter of the veteran politician, in March and December 2009. Capdevielle , lawyer and owner of the defunct newspaper Sonora Change, was an alternate deputy for Beltrones in the LXII legislature, between 2012 and 2015. The businessman has confirmed that the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the legality of the resources in an investigation similar to the one carried out by Andorran authorities until it was archived in 2018. “This is a case tried and resolved,” he has considered in statements to this newspaper.

Manlio Fabio Beltrones has kept a low profile since he was forced to resign as president of the party after the 2016 electoral debacle, when the PRI lost 7 of 12 governorships at stake. The revelation of the family fortune in Andorra – his wife Sylvia Sánchez also had accounts in the BPA – has forced him to break the silence. “My wife and I do not have any bank account in Andorra. I have never deposited, transferred and / or invested in that country, which by the way, we do not know either, “said the former governor of Sonora, who also said that there is no” objective element whatsoever “for it to be investigated by the European authorities. His daughter, legislator Beltrones Sánchez, also denied having accounts in Andorra despite the fact that the documentation in the hands of this newspaper shows otherwise. One account was in force between 2009 and 2011 and then was seized of another account in the name of Capdevielle until 2015. The legislator affirms that the money was transferred temporarily while the lawyer, who was his partner in a law firm and in a business of decoration, was ending a trial of separation from his wife. Like his father, Beltrones says he has never set foot in the tiny country of the Pyrenees. This, however, is not necessary for the opening of a contract.

The PRI has not hesitated to close ranks with the Beltrones. The PAN and the PRD, on the other hand, two other opposition parties, have opted for silence. The tricolor’s traveling companions in the electoral alliance whose sole objective is to defeat Morena, have avoided making public statements in the face of the scandal, which has been widely taken up by the local press. The party leaders have opted for the pragmatism and survival of Va por México, as the alliance under which the three parties will present themselves together to compete in 11 of the 15 states that will elect governors on June 6 is known.

Senator Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the Senate, has also supported Beltrones. The legislator said at a press conference that the revelations “will not change” the “positive opinions” he has of the former PRI leader, with whom he has met in several legislatures. “If the Prosecutor’s Office determines some degree of responsibility, surely he will clarify it and submit to the investigation,” added Monreal, who also supported the current senator Beltrones.

The party that lost the presidency in 2018, to the tsunami caused by Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Morena, seeks to shake off the ghosts of the past. Corruption scandals marked the organization throughout the administration of Enrique Peña Nieto, which was a factor in the electoral failures of 2016 and 2018. This week, the Mexico City prosecutor’s office ordered the capture of Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de la Torre, a controversial former party leader in the capital until 2014, for the crime of human trafficking. The militant is a fugitive in a sign that the scandals in the PRI are not giving up.

The Salinas-Andorra link Jaime Jesús Sánchez Montemayor, the director of Multibanco Mercantil de México during the Government of Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994), has been linked to the plot of millionaire money diversions from Mexico to Andorra. The former official is a partner of Juan Collado, the important lawyer for politicians such as Enrique Peña Nieto and who has been in prison since July 2019 accused of fraud and money laundering. Sánchez Montemayor was Collado’s representative in a bank account in the European country that served as a bridge to hide transfers, according to documents from the Andorran Police in the hands of the organization Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI). Sánchez and Collado were also associated in a real estate company created in 2017, where he served as a member of the Board of Directors of Caja Libertad, a financial institution that has been investigated for transferring money to tax havens and that according to a complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office has as true owners to former presidents Salinas de Gortari and Peña Nieto.

