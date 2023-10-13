What a time to play this defining match for the Argentine Cup since it takes place in the middle of the FIFA Date for the South American Qualifiers. Under these circumstances, Talleres and Boca will face each other in the Quarterfinals of the 2023 edition of the Argentine Cup. Xeneize has just closed its qualification for the grand final of the Copa Libertadores but fell to Belgrano in the local tournament 4-3 in a match that was marked by the injury of Exequiel Zeballos. While the T has just lost to River 1-0 in a very controversial match.
It must be remembered that the winner of the Argentine Cup obtains a direct ticket to the group stage of next year’s Copa Libertadores, something that, for the moment, neither Talleres nor Boca are assured. Particularly for the In the table.
When and where is the game played?
Date: Sunday, October 15
Location: Cordoba Argentina
Stadium: Malvinas Argentinas Stadium
Schedule: 01:00 (on Wednesday) in Spain, 21:00 in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 20:00 in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 19:00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 18:00 in Mexico
Referee: Fernando Echenique
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: TyC Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Talleres?
The Córdoba team is going through an irregular present after a very good first half of 2023 where it was the protagonist in the LPF until the end of the tournament. The team, and squad, is in optimal conditions to face this momentous match against Xeneize.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Xeneize’s focus is on November 4, but it cannot neglect any tournament as the Boca shirt demands. The bad thing in this happy paranomara was the injury of Exequiel Zeballos who will miss the next 6/8 months of action due to a ligament injury in one of his knees. While we continue to wait for Luca Langoni’s recovery. Frank Fabra, Norberto Briasco, and Luis Advíncula, who are called up by their national teams, are not available for this match. In addition, Leandro Brey was called up for the U-23 of the Argentine National Team
Possible Formations
Workshops (4-2-3-1): G. Herrera; G. Benavídez, M. Catalán, L. Suárez, J. Portillo; D. Ortegoza, R. Villagra; J. Vallejo, R. Garro, R. Sosa; V. Depetri.
Mouth (4-3-3): S. Romero; L. Blondel, N. Figal, M. Rojo, V. Barco; C. Medina, E. Fernández, P. Fernández; L. Advíncula. E. Cavani. M. Merentiel
Forecast
Boca advances on penalties after drawing 1-1 in the 90 minutes.
