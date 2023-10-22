On Date 10 of the League Cup, Racing and Boca will face each other in a very important duel for both in view of possible qualification to the quarterfinals (only the first 4 qualify for this stage) but with the seasoning special that this will be the first confrontation after what was a very controversial Copa Libertadores quarterfinal series that ended with Xeneize (now in the final) advancing on penalties thanks to a great performance by Sergio Romero, a player who emerged in the lower divisions of the Academy.
More news and updates about the Argentine National Team:
In the run-up to this match, Racing, which is being directed on an interim basis by the duo of Sebastián Grazzini and Ezequiel Videla after the departure of Fernando Gago, tied with Sarmiento de Junín, as a visitor, 1-0 while Xeneize played with Unión in La Bombonera.
Below, we present the entire preview of the duel between Racing and Boca:
When and where is the game played?
Date: Friday, October 20
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: President Perón
Schedule: 11:00 p.m. in Spain, 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Chile, Bolivia, and Venezuela, 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and 4:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To confirm
For more news about the Copa Libertadores
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
Latest Racing news?
The news from the Academy revolves around who can be Fernando Gago’s replacement for the 2023 season with Gustavo Alfaro as the main protagonist of this. Furthermore, the departure of Anibal Moreno to Palmeiras for the following season was practically confirmed and a possible replacement has already begun to be rumored with Bruno Zuculini as the main candidate.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Everything revolves around what could happen at the Maracaná Stadium on November 4. The good news regarding the injured is that Luca Langoni is recovering (he already played in reserve) and could arrive in conditions to add minutes against Fluminense. While Exequiel Zeballos suffered a torn cruciate ligament.
Possible formations
Racing (4-3-3): G. Arias; G. Martirena, L. Sigali, N. Colombo, G. Piovi; J. Gómez, A. Moreno, A. Almendra; J. Quintero, R. Martínez, G. Hauche.
Mouth (4-3-3): S. Romero; L. Advíncula, N. Figal, M. Rojo, F. Fabra; C. Medina, P. Fernández, E. Fernández, V. Barco; E. Cavani, M. Merentiel
Forecast
Racing 1-1 Boca
#preview #Racing #Boca #Date #League #Cup #schedule #formations #forecast