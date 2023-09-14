Boca is walking the path towards the Semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras from Brazil. It seems that Jorge Almirón’s team is thinking only about that match since it has shown a very low level in its last games and has even accumulated two consecutive defeats in the League Cup (against Sarmiento and Tigre) so this match against Defensa y Justicia has great importance if you want to compete in the local tournament as the blue and gold jersey demands.
More news and updates about Boca:
Added to the two losses in the domestic tournament, Jorge Almirón’s team achieved a hard-fought qualification to the quarterfinals of the Argentine Cup after defeating Almagro on penalties thanks to Sergio Romero. While on the side of Halcón de Varela, he does not know defeat so far in the tournament but neither does he know victory since he has registered 3 draws so far.
Now, we present everything you need to know about this duel:
What stadium is it played in?
Date: Friday, September 16
Location: Florencio Varela, Province of Buenos Aires
Stadium: Norberto Tomaghello
Schedule: 22.45 in Spain, 18.45 in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 17.45 in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 16.45 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 15.45 in Mexico
Referee: Andrés Merlos
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: TNT Sports (with the Contracted Soccer PACK)
Stream online:, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest Defense and Justice news?
Julio Vaccari’s team is also on its way to the semifinals of an international tournament since, in this instance, for the Copa Sudamericana they will face LDU Quito. With the aim of continuing to strengthen the team and improve in the standings, he will put many starting players in the starting eleven. It is always a team that plays very good football, it is in its club philosophy.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Jorge Almirón’s team is going through a strange moment since the results are positive (mainly in the Copa Libertadores) but the level of the team’s play is very low in terms of the collective and this, against a rival like Palmeiras, will be key. Luckily for the coach, the squad is healthy and has many alternatives to solve this “problem.”
Possible formations
Mouth (4-3-3): S. Romero; M. Weigandt, N. Figal, M. Rojo, F. Fabra; E. Fernández, P. Fernández, E. Bullaude; E. Zeballos, E. Cavani and M. Merentiel.
Defense and Justice (4-5-1): C. Fiermarín; A. Sant’Anna, J. Malatini, T. Cardona, D. Cáceres; D. Barbona, J. López, L. Escalante, R. Bogarín, M. Duarte; L. Pratto.
Forecast
Defense and Justice 1-1 Boca
#preview #Defensa #Justicia #Boca #Date #League #Cup #schedule #formations
Leave a Reply