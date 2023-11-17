On Date 6 of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Argentina will have the very complicated mission of visiting Brazil at the Maracaná Stadium with the aim of recovering from the defeat suffered at the hands of Uruguay in the previous match and that, if they keep the three points, create a kind of crisis in the Verdeamarelha that would add three consecutive falls (Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina hypothetically).
The team led by Lionel Scaloni has just had one of its weakest performances throughout its cycle that ended in a hard fall against the team led by Marcelo Bielsa and will seek to recover in the best way against a Brazil that has many losses such as the of Ederson, Casemiro, Neymar and Richarlison but who will wait for Vinicius Jr who ended with a very strong blow that would also cause him to miss the South American football classic.
Below we present the entire preview of the duel against Verdeamarelha and Albiceleste.
When and where is the game played?
Date: Tuesday, November 21
Location: Rio de Janeiro Brazil
Stadium: Maracana
Schedule: 01:30 (on Wednesday) in Spain, 21:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay and 18:30 in Mexico
Referee: Piero Maza
Where can you watch the game?
TV channel: TyC Sports & Public TV
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies).
What is the latest news from Brazil?
The Brazilian national team is going through a strange moment considering all the talent it has at its disposal since it is currently affected by injuries. Casemiro, Neymar, Ederson and Richarlison are absent for this match while it is expected due to Vinicius Jr’s situation that he will most likely not play. Today he is in a more relaxed position considering that the quotas for the World Cup increased but with the Copa América just around the corner, this is a wake-up call.
What is the latest news from Argentina?
The team’s performance was not ideal and drew attention from locals and strangers. Despite this, it was the first defeat that the team suffered since the debut in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia. It is expected that against Brazil the team will show another side and continue making history.
History between both teams
This is one of the most important classics in world football, both at the club and national team level. Throughout history, they have faced each other 109 times with 41 wins for Albiceleste, 42 for Verdeamarela and 26 draws.
Possible formations
Brazil (4-3-3): Alisson; Emerson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Renan Lodi; Douglas, Bruno Guimaraes, André; Gabriel Martinelli, João Pedro, Rodrygo.
Argentina (4-3-3); E. Martínez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; by Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Messi, Di María, L. Martínez
90min forecast
Brazil 1-2 Argentina
