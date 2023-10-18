On Date 9 of the League Cup in Argentina, Boca faces Unión de Santa Fe in a duel that could be key for the future of both. On the side of Xeneize, they want to add three so as not to continue moving away from the qualification positions to the quarterfinals (the first four from each zone advance to this instance) while for the Santa Fe team they want to continue escaping relegation with a victory impressive against Xeneize.
More news about the Argentine League Cup:
Obviously, Boca is thinking about the grand final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores where it will face Fluminense, but Jorge Almirón is expected to try to arrive with the best possible team for that match, so it is expected that many starters will play in this match against the Tatengue.
Now, we present the preview of the match and all the information you need to know about it:
When and where is the game played?
Date: Friday, October 20
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 1:30 (Saturday) in Spain, 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 6:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Yael Falcón Pérez
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
After reaching the semifinals of the Argentine Cup, Xeneize returned to training with two good news: Equi Fernández trained alongside his teammates and could add minutes while Luca Langoni could add his first minutes in a long time in the reserve match against Estudiantes next Thursday. In addition, it is expected that the players who went with their national teams will not be part of the team with the exception of Frank Fabra who did not play in Colombia’s last game.
What is the latest news from Union?
Tatengue has not known defeat for 2 games (including the classic against Colón) and is moving away from the relegation spots in a fight that has many teams pending. Furthermore, in case of a good result, they would be in the race to fight for a place in the quarterfinals.
Possible formations
Mouth (4-3-3): S. Romero; L. Blondel, N. Figal, M. Rojo, F. Fabra; C. Medina, P. Fernández, E. Bullaude, V. Barco; E. Cavani, M. Merentiel
Union (5-3-2): N. Campisi; F. Vera, N. Paz, F. Pardo, C. Corvalán, K. Zenón; E. Roldán, J. Mosqueira, M. Luna; J. Morales, J. Domina
Forecasts:
Boca 2-0 Union
#preview #Boca #Unión #Date #League #Cup #schedule #formations