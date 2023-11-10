Boca returns to the Bombonera for the first time after the defeat, in extra time, against Fluminense by 2-1 in the final of the Copa Libertadores at the Maracaná Stadium, which meant the end of the dream of lifting the seventh most important title in South American football . On this occasion, who will visit Xeneize will be Gabriel Heinze’s Newell’s for Matchday 13 of the League Cup, which is not going through its best football moment either but continues with real possibilities of qualifying for the quarterfinals since it is
On the side of who deserved them, against San Lorenzo in the Nuevo Gasómetro and was left with minimal chances of qualifying for the Quarterfinals.
Now, we present the entire preview of the match between Boca and Newell’s next weekend:
When and where is the game played?
Date: Sunday, November 12
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 20.45 in Spain, 16.45 in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 16.45 in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 15.45 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 14.45 in Mexico
Referee: Fernando Echenique
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK)
What is the latest news from Boca?
Obviously, the news is spreading about who is going to be the next coach but Juan Román Riquelme, soccer council leader, assured that the searches will not begin until the elections are held. Regarding football, Frank Fabra continues to be away from the fields due to a physical discomfort but also due to the situation that happened at the Maracaná Stadium where he was sent off.
What is the latest news from Newell’s?
La Lepra comes at a difficult time in terms of the team-fan relationship since the last match the fans sang against the coach of the Rosario team in signs that he is not up to the task.
Possible formations
Mouth (4-4-2): Rosemary; Advíncula, Figal, Valentini, Saracchi; Medina, Pol Fernández, Campuzano, Barco; Cavani, Merentiel.
Newell’s (4-1-4-1): Holes; Schott, Velázquez, Glavinovich, Martino; Sforza; González, Gómez, Ferreira, Sordo; May.
Forecast
Boca will take the 2-0 victory with goals from Edinson Cavani.
