Boca is getting closer, little by little, to the most important event of the year 2023, which is the series of matches corresponding to the Copa Libertadores that will be against Palmeiras from Brazil. In the prelude to the duels with Verdão, Xeneize faces Lanús on Date 5 of the League Cup in a duel that promises to be very exciting and emotional for the fans of the riverside club who will seek to say goodbye to their team The best way.
Jorge Almirón’s team recovered its memory last day after defeating Central Córdoba 3-0 in Santiago del Estero and returned to add three points after 3 consecutive losses in the League Cup. Despite these results, Xeneize is in position number 6, just 2 points from the last qualifying place for the quarterfinals. While Granate could not win so far in the tournament since it has only 2 points as a result of 2 draws and 3 losses so far in these 5 dates of the championship.
Below we present the entire preview of the duel between Jorge Almirón’s team and Sebastián Salomón’s team:
What stadium is it played in?
Date: Friday September 16
Location: Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 10:30 p.m. in Spain, 6:30 p.m. in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 5:30 p.m. in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 4:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 3:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Fernando Echenique
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: TNT Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online:, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
After the victory against Ferroviario, Jorge Almirón plans a team with a majority of starters so that they have and arrive with a football shoot for the duel against Palmeiras. This is a double-edged sword since if they win, trust can be through the roof while if they lose, it will drop a lot. He has the entire squad at his disposal, except Luca Langoni.
What is the latest news from Lanús?
The Garnet team has been going through an uncomfortable moment since it has not won so far in the tournament. At this time, Frank Darío Kudelka stopped being the team’s coach and Sebastián Salomón took over. Has
Possible formations
Mouth (4-3-3): J. García; M. Weigandt, N. Figal, M. Rojo, F. Fabra; L. Advíncula, P. Fernández, E. Bullaude, V. Barco; E. Cavani, D. Benedetto
Lanus (4-3-3): A. Aguerre; B. Aguirre, C. Lema, D. Braghieri, J. Soler; L. Acosta, F. Peña, Sánchez Miño; M. Esquivel, L. Díaz, P. de la Vega.
Prediction – Boca v Lanús
Boca 2-1 Lanús with goals from Darío Benedetto and Edinson Cavani.
