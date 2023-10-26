On Date 11 of the League Cup in Argentina, Boca hosts Estudiantes de la Plata in the last match before the grand final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores, so it is expected that the public will say goodbye to the team in the best way heading to the match that will be played at the Maracaná Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Both teams are at the bottom of the table in group B of this tournament and this may be the last chance for both of them to try to qualify for the quarterfinals.
On the Boca side, they come to this match after the painful defeat against Racing in the last play that, practically, left them out of any dispute to move on to the next stage. While Pincha did not manage to have a constant performance like in the first semester and is not able to fight for the top positions. It should be noted that both will meet again in the semifinals of the Argentine Cup that will be played in mid-November.
Below, we present the entire preview of the duel between Boca and Estudiantes:
When and where is the game played?
Date: Saturday October 28
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Stadium: Alberto J. Armando
Schedule: 11:00 p.m. in Spain, 7:00 p.m. in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, 6:00 p.m. in Chile, Bolivia, and Venezuela, 5:00 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru, and 4:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Sebastian Zunino
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: TNT Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
The good news for the fans of the Ribera team is the return of Luca Langoni who played more than 30 minutes in the last match against Racing and there is already talk of a possible starting role (or sum of important minutes) in the Cup final Liberators.
What is the latest news from Students?
Pincha has no news except for Santiago Ascacibar’s knee injury, who will be out of the field for a long period of time.
Possible formations
Mouth (4-4-2): Rosemary; Advíncula, Valdez, Figal, Fabra; Taborda, Pol, E. Fernández, Barco; Langoni, Cavani.
Students (4-3-3): Andujar; Godoy, Núñez, Romero, Benedetti; Mancuso, Rodríguez, Zuqui; Rollheiser, Boselli, Sosa.
Forecast
Boca 1-1 Students
