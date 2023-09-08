Boca is focusing all its efforts on reaching the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores 2023 against Palmeiras in the best possible way with the aim of reaching the grand final of the most important tournament in South American football. Before these matches against Verdão, Jorge Almirón’s team has important matches for the League Cup but also has the Argentine Cup and precisely, for the most federal tournament in Argentine soccer, they face Almagro for the round of 16.
For this match, Jorge Almirón has some casualties due to the FIFA Date but also due to different injuries such as Valentín Barco, who is recovering from the injury suffered in the first leg of the Quarterfinals against Racing, and Cristian Medina who While training with the Argentina U-23 team, he suffered muscle discomfort.
Xeneize cannot leave out the Argentine Cup, since if they are defeated in the Libertadores semifinals, they must win the League Cup (2 defeats in 3 games) or this Argentine Cup to enter the international tournament in the season 2023.
Next, we present the preview of the duel between Boca and Almagro:
In which stadium is it played?
Date: Sunday September 10
Location: La Rioja, La Rioja
Stadium: Carlos Augusto Mercado Luna Stadium
Schedule: 9:30 p.m. in Spain, 5:30 p.m. in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 4:30 p.m. in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 3:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 2:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: TyC Sports
streaming online: TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have contracted the cable service of the different companies and the Soccer PACK).
What is the latest news from Boca?
Boca arrives in a complicated situation for this match despite the difference in hierarchy with the rival. Many important players like Edinson Cavani will not be there from the start and they will be given rest to get to the next matches in the best way. Despite this, he will command an important team for the starting eleven in La Rioja.
What are the latest news from Almagro?
They are in position number 16 of group A in the First National with 33 units achieved after 30 games. This match against Boca will be one of the most important in the last 10 years of the tricolor team.
Possible formations
Mouth: S. Romero; M. Weigandt, N. Figal, M. Rojo, F. Fabra; E. Fernandez, P. Fernandez, E. Bullaude; E. Zeballos, D. Benedetto and L. Janson.
almagro: Cristian Aracena, Mauricio Guzmán, Facundo Silvera, Leonardo Ferreyra, Francisco Solé, David Achucarro, Alan Schonfeld, Gastón Blanc, Elías Alderete, Alexis Cuello, Enzo Fernández.
Betting tip – Boca vs Almagro
Mouth 2-0 Almagro
