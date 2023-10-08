In a special and long-awaited moment. This is how Boca is waiting for the duel with Belgrano for Matchday 8 of the League Cup after qualifying for the grand final of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Fluminense after eliminating Palmeiras on penalties. While in the domestic tournament, the opposite is happening with a present with few points to highlight and with strange defeats for a team like Xeneize in Argentina. Now, he has a little less than a month to prepare for that important match but in the meantime he wants to recover the improvement at the local level and the first step is Belgrano.
More Boca news related to current events:
As corresponds to the Boca shirt, at the end. On the other hand, Pirate Cordoba is an irregular team since it achieved 5 draws and only 2 victories but, therefore, does not know defeat in this second half of Argentine football.
Now, below, we present the entire preview of the duel between Belgrano and Boca:
When and where is the game played?
Date: Tuesday, October 10
Location: Cordoba Argentina
Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes
Schedule: 0.00 (on Wednesday) in Spain, 20.00 in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 19.00 in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 18.00 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 17.00 in Mexico
Referee: Nazarene Arasa
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: TNT Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online:, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Belgrano?
The Pirate is in the classification positions but wants to continue strengthening its position in the classification positions and for that it needs to start adding three points more regularly. He comes from drawing 0-0 in the classic, he has no problems in the averages so he has everything to win with a full squad.
What is the latest news from Boca?
Xeneize is recovering Luca Langoni but it is expected that he will begin to add minutes after this match with the aim of reaching the final in the best possible way. They will have to win to not let the other teams get away from the qualifying positions as well as from the 2024 Copa Libertadores if they do not lift the title in Rio de Janeiro.
Possible formations
Mouth (4-3-3): S. Romero; L. Blondel, N. Figal, M. Rojo, F. Fabra; C. Medina, P. Fernández, E. Bullaude, V. Barco; E. Cavani, D. Benedetto
Belgrano (4-4-2): N. Losada; J. Baringa, A. Rébola, E. Godoy, A. Ibacache; U. Sánchez, E. Rolón, S. Longo, FV Lencioni; M. Marín, L. Passerini
Forecast
Belgrano 1-1 Boca
#preview #Belgrano #Boca #Date #League #Cup #schedule #formations