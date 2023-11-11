The semifinal home runs of the Betplay Dimayor League have already been defined. One of the most interesting matches of this phase of the Colombian tournament will be the match between Atlético Nacional and Millonarios, who will face each other this weekend.
This week we will experience a new edition of the Colombian soccer Superclásico, which brings together the two most winning clubs in the history of coffee-growing football.
These two teams will play a total of four games in a month: two corresponding to the home run and two duels for the Colombian cup. This is what you need to know about the first of these intense confrontations.
Channel: Win Sports+
streaming: Win Sports+
Goalkeeper: K. Mier
Defense: J. Arias, C. Zapata, S. García, S. Velásquez
Medium: J. Duque, R. Mejía
Forward: Y. Mena, T. Gutiérrez, E. Ramírez, J. Duque
According to the most recent reports, Brazilian footballer Marcus Vinicius will soon become a new Atlético Nacional player.
The 26-year-old forward would arrive from Atlético Huila and would join for the following season. Purslane would have beaten Junior de Barranquilla in a race.
Goalkeeper: J. Moreno
Defense: E. Perlaza, A. Moreno, O. Vanegas, A. Murillo
Medium: E. Guerra, K. Moreno, J. Quiñones, N. Villarreal
Forward: J. Carvajal, F. Uribe
Millonarios entered the semifinal home runs after adding 30 points. The Ambassadors will seek to achieve the two-time championship this season. His performance has been irregular in the second half of the year, but it was enough to advance to the postseason.
