Argentina against Mexico will be the game with the highest audience so far in the World Cup. Tickets to go see the game at the Lusail stadium, with capacity for 80,000 fans, have been sold out since last August. In fact, there will also be the final of the World Cup. On television it will have an ideal schedule for Latin Americans: 4:00 p.m. in Buenos Aires and 1:00 p.m. in Mexico City. On Twitter and TikTok, mockery has surfaced in the form of memes, the digital humor of these times, and with the exhibition of songs by Mexicans and Argentines in Qatar.

Argentina’s defeat against Saudi Arabia broke the soul of the Argentine fans. Not even the most fatalistic could foresee such an unusual defeat against the Arab team, seen in betting houses as the weakest rival. After that victory, it is no longer. “This video is difficult, huh”, begins Jero Freixas, the famous fan who makes videos about football on Twitter. “I yelled a lot of goals today and we lost”, he says in reference to the three disallowed goals against Albiceleste and closes: “Bank! [apoyo] to staggered to dead!”.

Some Mexican fans adapted the video clip of the song I have everything except you by Luis Miguel to show a melancholic Messi who has resisted the World Cup in the last four editions. Or even the famous Out of Context Football account, with 2.4 million followers, symbolized the aftermath of Argentina’s defeat against the Saudis as the scene of rocky IV when Iván Drago (Saudi Arabia) liquidates Apollo Creed (the Albiceleste) and Rocky (Mexico) wants to take revenge for it.

From those jokes, everything exploded in the hours before the game between Argentina and Mexico. A group of Mexicans in Qatar caused the Falklands to be the topic of the day on TikTok and Twitter. “And now you see it, and now you see it, English is spoken in the Malvinas!” some shout. “Brother, I allow you all, but not that one,” another Argentine fan replied. A Mexican chant began to circulate on Twitter that pushed the discussion to the limit: “The Malvinas could not stand, they could not stand inflation and the coke we sell to Diego took it away.” On April 2, 1982, troops from the Argentine dictatorship forcibly recaptured the islands that the country was trying to claim as part of its territory. 74 days of battles on land, sea and air after the onslaught of the UK surrendered. The balance, according to official data, was 649 Argentines and 255 British dead. The Argentines have replied with the list of winners: “How many cups do you have?”, they ask while they show Kempes and Maradona with the World Cup in 1978 and 1986. In addition to this, xenophobic messages have been replicated and they even attack migrants . Last Wednesday, a group of fans of El Tri and La Albiceleste staged a fight, without injuries or arrests, in Qatar.

Xenophobia, disguised as humor, revealed moments like that conversation between Leo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood where the first begins to cry and the second responds: “Don’t cry in front of the Mexicans.” Taken out of context, he feeds the anxiety of Argentine fans who need to win yes or yes to continue in the World Cup. Some Mexicans responded with more attacks on the Argentine community in Mexican territory. Given this, the UNAM academic, Héctor Alejandro Quintanar, launched a decalogue to follow the Argentina-Mexico match to be at peace and avoid the supposed black humor to attack the rival in turn. “Football is above all a passionate spectacle, not a game of cards between calculating nerds. It is expected that there will be shouting, insults, grumbling and joy. But remember: everything is limited to the pitch and stays there. Getting it out of there is not knowing how to lose. Or worse, not knowing how to win, ”he settled.

