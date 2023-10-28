Shcherbakova, a member of the Public Chamber of Crimea who caused the accident, was allowed to go home

Member of the Public Chamber of Crimea Oleg Shcherbakov, who caused an accident while intoxicated in Simferopol, had his preventive measure softened. This is reported by Telegram– channel “Mash on the wave”.

The member of the Public Chamber was supposed to be in pre-trial detention until November 11, but filed an appeal. On October 27, the preventive measure was softened due to Shcherbakov’s knee and abdominal injuries. As a result of the collision, he also lost part of his intestine. The member of the chamber was sent home, where he will await trial.

Shcherbakov rammed several cars in September. A member of the chamber’s car had a wheel torn off while driving. The car then skidded, resulting in a head-on collision with another car.