A young woman has fallen in love with thousands of Internet users on TikTok, after she demonstrated that being pretty does not prevent her from working honestly as a taquera in a position in León, Guanajuato.

The girl who has become a sensation on the social network of Chinese origin is known as Yes Noriega, a young woman who, in addition to dedicating her life to food preparation. She also shares her time with the fitness life and modeling.

In the recording you can see how the beautiful young woman shows her skills in preparing food, from taking the meat and chopping it to preparing delicious birria tacos.

Yes Noriega’s publication has gone viral on TikTok, because in just one day the video already exceeds half a million views and thousands of reactions from Internet users in love.

“Love, don’t give me lunch that they sell there”, “Pretty and intelligent”, “She does bill”, fHere are some of the responses from netizens.

Likewise, some Internet users questioned the location of the premises, with the intention of going to taste some tacos and supporting the girl’s venture.